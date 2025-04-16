Israeli jet drops bomb near Israeli community, cites 'technical malfunction'
What's the story
An Israeli fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb near Nir Yitzhak, an Israeli community near the Gaza border.
The incident, which was attributed to a "technical malfunction," according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), took place in an open area near southern Gaza, about two miles from the border.
The Israel military said there were no injuries as a result of the bomb landing, and the matter is under investigation.
Confirmation
IDF confirms bomb dropped during mission
In a short statement, the IDF said, "A short while ago, a munition fell from an IDF fighter jet that was on its way to a mission in the Gaza Strip. The munition landed in an open area near Nir Yitzhak due to a technical malfunction."
The IDF, however, did not disclose the exact type of bomb involved in the incident.
Local response
Local spokesperson provides details about the incident
The bomb fell in Nir Yitzhak's farmland, a community spokesperson confirmed.
The kibbutz is now in coordination with the military and looking forward to an in-depth investigation of the incident.
The munition fell outside the kibbutz's boundary, near the western fence not far from residential buildings.
Local locals reported hearing an explosion, which did not seem odd given the current Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.
Historical context
Previous incidents of accidental bombings
In a similar incident last May, an Israeli fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb on Yated, another community near Nir Yitzhak.
The munition failed to detonate and was recovered by Israeli forces.
An IDF report from June 2024 also showed shrapnel from an errant tank shell fired in southern Gaza damaged a car in southern Israel.