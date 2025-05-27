What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to buy Indian-made products, especially during festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Ganesh Puja.

Speaking at an event in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, he pointed out that even Ganesh idols are imported from abroad.

"Unfortunately, even Ganesh idols come from abroad, small-eyed Ganesh idols (from China) whose eyes don't even open properly. We must encourage village traders to pledge that no matter how much profit they make, they will not sell foreign goods," he said.