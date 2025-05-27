'Even…small-eyed Ganapati coming from China': Modi discourages selling foreign goods
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to buy Indian-made products, especially during festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Ganesh Puja.
Speaking at an event in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, he pointed out that even Ganesh idols are imported from abroad.
"Unfortunately, even Ganesh idols come from abroad, small-eyed Ganesh idols (from China) whose eyes don't even open properly. We must encourage village traders to pledge that no matter how much profit they make, they will not sell foreign goods," he said.
Local economy
PM Modi urges support for local traders
He stressed that Operation Sindoor is not just an armed forces responsibility but a citizen's duty too.
"If we want to save India...then Operation Sindoor is not just the responsibility of armed forces, it's the responsibility of 104 crore citizens," he said.
"If we all contribute to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and help take our economy from the fourth to the third position globally, we will not rely on foreign products," he said.
Twitter Post
Watch his remarks here
हमें विदेशी सामानों से बचना चाहिए, लेकिन फिर भी कुछ लोग— 🇮🇳Jitendra pratap singh🇮🇳 (@jpsin1) May 27, 2025
"छोटी आँखों वाले गणपति बप्पा" (चाइनीज़ वाले) को घर ले ही आते हैं। 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/WWXDV2a1aJ
Campaign impact
PM Modi's 'Make in India' campaign targets foreign products
The PM further asked citizens to go home and make a list of how many foreign products they use in 24 hours.
"You don't even realize, but even hairpin, comb used are foreign-made," he said.
PM Modi's "Make in India" campaign aims to reduce dependence on imported goods and boost local manufacturing.
He emphasized the government's goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, stating that no compromises would be made to achieve this goal.
Future goals
India has become the world's fourth-largest economy
He went on to say that India's metropolitan areas, especially tier 2 and tier 3 cities, should become thriving concentrations of economic activity.
The prime minister stated that India has become the world's fourth-largest economy, marking a proud moment for the country.
He added there was widespread jubilation, particularly among the youth, when India moved up from sixth to fifth place, surpassing the United Kingdom, which had controlled India for 250 years.