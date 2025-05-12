PM Modi to address nation today at 8:00pm
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Monday at 8:00pm.
This will be his first public statement since Operation Sindoor was launched—a military operation in response to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.
The PM's speech is expected to provide an update on the significant military action against Pakistan.
Diplomatic discussions
PM Modi's address follows proposed talks between India, Pakistan
PM Modi's statement will follow proposed talks between the DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations) of India and Pakistan to defuse continuing tension between the two countries.
On Sunday, the prime minister had also chaired a high-level meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and military chiefs at his New Delhi residence to discuss the issues.
Military update
Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces's briefing
He chaired a high-level meeting again on Monday, which was attended by Defense Minister Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs: General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.
The same day, the Indian Armed Forces conducted an in-depth press briefing.
Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Air Marshal AK Bharti confirmed that 'Operation Sindoor' successfully hit 11 Pakistani air bases and considerably crippled its military strength.
Terrorism focus
Operation Sindoor: Targeting terrorists, not military
They also assured that all of India's military bases are secure, fully operational and ready to combat any potential threat from Pakistan.
The Army has clarified that Operation Sindoor is aimed at terrorists and not the Pakistani military. Over 100 terrorists have been neutralized in the ongoing operation.
The Army also warned Pakistan of severe consequences if it violates the military understanding between the two nations.