Guwahati: 10-year-old found murdered in suitcase; mother, her lover arrested
What's the story
In a shocking incident from Assam, the body of a missing 10-year-old boy was found inside a suitcase.
The child, identified as Mrinmoy Rajbongshi, was last seen on Saturday, May 10, before being reported missing by his mother, Dipali Rajbongshi, at Dispur police station.
He was a fifth-grade student at Jatiya Navoday School.
Arrest made
Suspect arrested in connection with child's murder
Police have since arrested a man, Jitumani Haloi, in the child's murder.
Haloi, a Grade-IV employee of a central government department, was allegedly in a relationship with Mrinmoy's mother, Dipali, who had recently separated from the boy's father.
The role of each party in the tragic incident is yet to be ascertained.
Allegations
Allegations against Mrinmoy's mother
It is alleged Dipali and her lover Jitumani conspired to murder her son. According to reports, she filed a missing complaint to mislead police about his whereabouts.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrinal Deka said Jitumani picked up the child after his tuition classes before allegedly killing him.
The body was then reportedly disposed of in a roadside suitcase in the Basistha area.
The motive for the murder has yet to be ascertained.