It is alleged Dipali and her lover Jitumani conspired to murder her son. According to reports, she filed a missing complaint to mislead police about his whereabouts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrinal Deka said Jitumani picked up the child after his tuition classes before allegedly killing him.

The body was then reportedly disposed of in a roadside suitcase in the Basistha area.

The motive for the murder has yet to be ascertained.