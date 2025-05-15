China trying to lure US-based Chinese researchers with attractive salaries
What's the story
China has launched a number of recruitment programs to lure Chinese-born researchers working in the US, according to South China Morning Post.
The programs are especially enticing for those looking to return home amid financial and political struggles in the US.
A senior geologist in Beijing disclosed that the programs provide "very attractive" postdoc positions with salaries close to $100,000/year for three years.
Salary comparison
Salaries offered are significantly higher than average
The compensation offered by these recruitment programs is at least double the average salary of a postdoctoral researcher, both in China and the US. The pay scale is on par with that of an assistant professor.
The lucrative salaries are part of China's strategy to lure back its researchers from abroad, particularly those facing financial and political challenges in their current locations.
Decision-making process
Many Chinese-born scientists in US are contemplating moves
A leading Chinese-American biologist, who has worked in the US for decades and wished to remain nameless, said that while many people are "making moves," they are unlikely to go public until their decisions are finalized.
China-born scientists in the US have been facing challenges since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.
The situation has raised concerns about academic freedom and support for researchers in America.