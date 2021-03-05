Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Andreja Klepac of Slovenia crashed out of the ongoing Qatar Total Open. They were beaten 5-7, 6-2, 5-10 to the second-seeded Nicole Melichar and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in a thrilling three-set contest. Sania, who was competing in her first tournament in more than 12 months, marked her return with a credible performance. Here's more.

Sania and Klepac started the event by beating Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok 6-4, 6-7, 10-5. The victory saw them progress to the quarters, where they overcame the pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Anna Blinkova in a one-side contest. Sania and Klepac won the match 6-2, 6-0 to reach the semis.

Last year, Sania returned to the tour after staying away from professional circuit for over two years on maternity leave. She celebrated her return by winning the doubles title at Hobart International in January 2020 along with Nadiia Kichenok. This time as well, she made a return with a first-round win at the Qatar Open after recovering from COVID-19.

Prior to her semi-final match, Sania had said the desire to win a medal at Tokyo Olympics was "definitely" one of the reasons of her comeback to the WTA circuit. "The Tokyo Olympics was definitely one of the reasons (for my comeback)," six-time Grand Slam doubles champion Mirza said. Sania wants to give another shot at the Olympics in hopes of winning a medal.

