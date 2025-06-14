Kajol reveals why she agreed to star in 'Maa'
What's the story
In a recent interview, actor Kajol opened up about the reasons that motivated her to say yes to her new film, Maa.
She also went on to reveal how she's been able to maintain a work-life balance in Bollywood for the last 3 decades.
"I was one of the few people who worked on one film at a time; I didn't do four films at the same time," she told PTI.
Upcoming film
Kajol on her upcoming film 'Maa'
Kajol is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror thriller Maa, directed by Vishal Furia and releasing on June 27.
The film tells the story of a mother who transforms into Goddess Kali in hopes of ending a demonic curse rooted in fear, blood, and betrayal.
The actor revealed that the plotline of the movie intrigued her.
"When I agreed to do the film and heard the concept, I loved it. I'm a full mythological buff."
Film insights
'Haven't read too many horror scripts...'
Kajol, who isn't particularly inclined toward horror films, credited Furia for persuading her to sign on to the film.
"The scripts that I was approached with didn't have the right feel and vibe to it. Though I haven't read too many horror scripts, of the few that I have been offered, they have not been of the greatest caliber."
She also revealed that Ajay Devgn played an important role in shaping Maa's story.
Work hours
'Most producers are understanding': Kajol on work-life balance
Further, speaking about work-life balance, she said, "I used to finish one film, then start another. I didn't work for 20 or 30 hours."
"I was always very clear that we would work a certain amount only, and my mom also backed me up big time on it."
She added that most producers are understanding of such arrangements and don't mind working around an actor's personal commitments.
Producer support
'Ajay managed it; he worked around it...'
Recalling her own experiences, Kajol said that whenever she faced personal challenges, the producers of her films were quite understanding.
For instance, while shooting for U Me Aur Hum (2008), her father was hospitalized, and her daughter was only two years old.
"But Ajay, being the producer, managed it; he worked around it to make sure that I went home early so I could go to the hospital," the actor recalled.