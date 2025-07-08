'Bigg Boss 19': These A-list hosts to join Salman Khan

Salman Khan will be the face of Bigg Boss 19 for the first three months only. A source told the outlet, "After Salman finishes his three-month-long stint, makers will bring in Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor to step in as hosts." However, reportedly, it's still being decided if these celeb hosts will rotate every two weeks or not. Khan will return to host the grand finale.

Contestant details

15 contestants at start; influencers approached

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss is expected to begin with around 15 contestants, along with three-five wild card entries. Over 20 influencers and celebrities have been approached for the show so far. Some of the big names include Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gautami Kapoor, Alisha Panwar, Lataa Saberwal, Anita Hassanandani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Munmun Dutta, Tanushree Dutta, and Sharad Malhotra. Reportedly, the official announcement and first look of the new season will be revealed by the end of this month.