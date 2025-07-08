Yash-Ranbir's 'Ramayana' has already earned ₹1,000cr? Here's how

The first look of Nitesh Tiwari 's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash , has given a major boost to Prime Focus Studios. The film's sneak peek was released on July 3 and led to a spike in the studio's stock market performance. As per ETimes, the company's shares surged, increasing its market capitalization by over ₹1,000 crore within mere days of the release.

Stock performance Shares of Prime Focus skyrocketed after 'Ramayana' 1st look Before the film's first look was released, Prime Focus had already witnessed a 30% increase in its share price from ₹113.47 to ₹149.69 between the dates June 25 and July 1. However, on July 3, Prime Focus's shares reached ₹176, increasing its market cap from ₹4,638 crore to a peak of ₹5,641 crore—an increase of over ₹1,000 crore in just two days.

Investor details Kapoor to invest ₹20cr in Prime Focus Ramayana star Kapoor is also reportedly going to invest in the production house. After the board had approved the issuance of new shares, Kapoor was listed among the proposed investors. As per Business Standard, he will get 1.25 million shares worth nearly ₹20 crore at current market rates. This investment could potentially boost Prime Focus's market capitalization and strengthen its position in the film industry.