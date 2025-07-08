Nayanthara's Netflix documentary faces 2nd legal notice; everything to know

The makers of Nayanthara 's Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Dreams, have been served a legal notice by AP International. The company holds the copyrights to the 2005 film Chandramukhi and claims that footage from their movie was used in the documentary without consent. This is not the first time such allegations have been made against the documentary. Actor Dhanush had previously accused creators of using a clip from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without permission.

Legal action AP International seeks ₹5 crore in damages According to a report by Cinema Express, AP International has accused the makers of Nayanthara's documentary of ignoring previous legal notices regarding the unauthorized use of Chandramukhi footage. The company is demanding compensation of ₹5 crore from them. The latest development in this case is that the court has ordered Netflix and Tarc Studios to remove the disputed footage from the documentary.

Court proceedings Court asks Netflix, Tarc Studios to respond in 2 weeks The Madras High Court has issued a notice to Tarc Studios and Netflix, asking them to respond within two weeks. The court is presided over by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy. The plea filed by AP International seeks a directive from the court to remove the disputed footage from Nayanthara and disclose earnings made from its release.

Additional allegations Dhanush also filed separate case against documentary makers In a related development, actor Dhanush had filed a separate case against the makers of the doc. His production banner, Wunderbar Films, alleged that a three-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, his 2015 film, was used without approval in the documentary. This petition named not just Nayanthara but as well as her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and their company Rowdy Pictures, among others.