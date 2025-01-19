'Roy' actor Mandana Karimi reveals why she quit showbiz
What's the story
Iranian actor-model Mandana Karimi, who shot to fame after Bigg Boss 9 and later starred in Bollywood films such as Kya Kool Hai Hum 3, Roy, and Thar (2022), has now turned into an academician.
She studied interior design and is now working in the field, visiting different institutes as a professor.
"I became a model at such a young age... but I always missed the fact that I couldn't go back to school," she told Hindustan Times.
Career transition
Karimi's shift from acting to academia
Karimi revealed she actually never really loved acting or the industry.
She said, "Acting was a job that I never loved, nor this industry. I am grateful for the time I spent there, but it wasn't something I was hungry for or crazy about."
After finishing a year-long course in interior design, she's been turning down offers for modeling and acting roles because of her new commitments.
New commitments
'Hard to say no to money but...'
She explained, "It is of course hard to say no to money but I still have casting director friends, who call me for auditions and I have to say I can't devote so much time. I have projects, events, and my school that I'm focused on currently."
The 36-year-old actor admitted her life has changed a lot since she left acting for academia and a regular job.
Industry critique
Karimi's dissatisfaction with Bollywood and sexual harassment accusation
Apart from her disinterest in acting, Karimi had also spoken against the Bollywood industry in the past.
She had previously accused director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment and was upset over his return to the industry with Bigg Boss 16.
"I don't want to work in Bollywood. I don't want to be involved with an industry where there is no respect for women," she had said back then.
Career path
Karimi's journey from modeling to Bollywood and beyond
Karimi moved to Mumbai in 2010 to pursue a modeling career and made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor's Roy.
She has been a part of several notable projects, including Bhaag Johnny, Ishqbaaz, and the reality show Lock Upp.
She also appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 10.