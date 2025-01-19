What's the story

Iranian actor-model Mandana Karimi, who shot to fame after Bigg Boss 9 and later starred in Bollywood films such as Kya Kool Hai Hum 3, Roy, and Thar (2022), has now turned into an academician.

She studied interior design and is now working in the field, visiting different institutes as a professor.

"I became a model at such a young age... but I always missed the fact that I couldn't go back to school," she told Hindustan Times.