New Pope watched 'Conclave' right before election
What's the story
Pope Leo XIV, whose real name is Robert Francis Prevost, has been unmasked as loving simple pastimes like playing Wordle and Words With Friends in his free time.
His brother, John Prevost, revealed these fun facts after the papal conclave elected Leo XIV the new pope on Thursday.
White smoke had billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating the College of Cardinals had found a successor to Pope Francis.
Pre-summit preparations
'Conclave' and games: Pope Leo XIV's pre-papal summit activities
John revealed to The NY Post that he had spoken to Leo XIV right before the conclave, and they often play games like Wordle and Words With Friends together.
"It's something to keep his mind off of life in the real world. And then we talk about what's going on."
John also asked Leo XIV if he'd seen the Hollywood blockbuster Conclave before the papal summit to "know how to behave."
The Pope had actually "just finished" watching it.
Historical significance
Leo XIV's selection as 1st American pope was unexpected
Leo XIV's election as the first American pope came as a surprise, his brother said.
John had a "slight feeling" about his brother's chances, but Leo himself was skeptical.
"He didn't think so," John said, adding, "I kind of did, because what I was reading and what I was hearing that there were three outstanding candidates that were in first, second, and third place. The Cardinal from the Philippines, the Secretary of State, and him."
Film portrayal
'Conclave' film portrayed accurate depiction of papal summit
Conclave, directed by Edward Berger and based on Robert Harris's 2016 novel, was released months before Pope Francis's death in April.
It was extensively researched, and some cardinals who had seen a conclave described the movie as the most accurate depiction of the real ritual.
Reports suggested that many cardinals watched the film to learn how the process goes, now confirmed by the new Pope himself.
After being sequestered in the Sistine Chapel for two days, Leo XIV was elected.