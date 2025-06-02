Silchar receives 415.8mm rainfall in 24 hours, breaks 132-year-old record
What's the story
Silchar, Assam's second-largest city, has recorded 415.8mm of rain in 24 hours, breaking a 132-year-old record.
The previous record was set in 1893 when the city received 290.3mm of rain in a single day.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed this extreme weather to upper-air cyclonic circulations and low-level troughs.
A particularly active area stretches from central Assam to Arunachal Pradesh, associated with a trough extending from East Uttar Pradesh.
Flood impact
Northeast India faces severe weather-related disasters
The extreme weather has led to devastating floods and landslides across Northeast India.
At least 34 people have died in Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh over the past three days.
Mizoram also recorded a staggering 1,102% above-normal rainfall on May 31.
Meghalaya has been particularly hard-hit with heavy rainfall over the last five days.
Rainfall statistics
Meghalaya districts witness record rainfall
Several districts in Meghalaya have recorded heavy rainfall, with Sohra and Mawsynram receiving total rainfalls of 796mm and 774.5mm, respectively.
Khliehriat, Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) Sohra, and Pynursla also received over 500mm of cumulative rainfall.
The highest single-day rainfall was recorded in RKM Sohra on May 30, with 378.4mm of rain contributing to a five-day total.
Displacement and damage
Flash floods and landslides affect thousands in Northeast India
The extreme weather has left flash floods and landslides in 10 districts of Meghalaya. Over 10,000 people have been affected by flash floods in Tripura.
In Manipur, over 19,000 people have been affected and 3,365 houses damaged due to overflowing rivers and embankment breaches.
In 2022, Silchar faced severe flooding after a dyke on the Barak River breached at Bethkundi, leaving 90 percent of the town underwater.