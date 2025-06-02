What's the story

Silchar, Assam's second-largest city, has recorded 415.8mm of rain in 24 hours, breaking a 132-year-old record.

The previous record was set in 1893 when the city received 290.3mm of rain in a single day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed this extreme weather to upper-air cyclonic circulations and low-level troughs.

A particularly active area stretches from central Assam to Arunachal Pradesh, associated with a trough extending from East Uttar Pradesh.