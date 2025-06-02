What's the story

Apple is gearing up to give its Shortcuts app a major overhaul, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in his latest Power On newsletter.

The revamped app will be unveiled at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, starting June 9 at Apple Park in California.

The changes are likely to be part of Apple's broader strategy to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) integration into its apps and operating systems.