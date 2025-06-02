macOS 26 to be named 'Tahoe' after California's stunning lake
What's the story
Apple's next major operating system for Mac computers, macOS 26, is likely to be called "macOS Tahoe."
The name was revealed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter.
The new moniker continues Apple's trend of naming its Mac operating systems after iconic locations in California, following the likes of Yosemite, Monterey, Sonoma, and Sequoia.
Design inspiration
Tahoe's reflective waters inspire the design
The name "Tahoe" is inspired by California's Lake Tahoe, known for its stunningly clear and reflective waters.
The lake reflects the surrounding landscape, including mountains and the sky.
This natural phenomenon aligns with the rumored design of macOS 26, which is expected to feature a glass-like look with more translucent windows, buttons, and icons.
Gurman calls it the third major redesign for macOS since Apple began using California-themed names.
Event details
Apple's upcoming event to unveil macOS Tahoe
Apple is expected to officially unveil the new macOS Tahoe at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025.
The announcement will be made during a keynote presentation on June 9, starting at 10:00am PT (10:30pm IST).
Along with macOS Tahoe, Apple will also showcase other operating systems such as iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 at the same event.