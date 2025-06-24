'Family Man' Season 3 first look poster out; see here
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the third season of its popular series, The Family Man. The announcement was made recently when Prime dropped a new poster featuring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari. The caption teased Season 3, reading, "All eyes on our family men #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon." The post also tagged other cast members, including Priya Mani, Sharib Hashmi, and directors Raj & DK.
Twitter Post
'The Family Man' Season 3 is coming soon
All eyes on our family men 👀#TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/9cjNiyURTZ— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 24, 2025
Cast details
New cast members include Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj
The third season will feature a host of new faces, including Tamil star Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Kumar Sharma, and Harman Singha. Gul Panag is also set to return from the first season. However, Jaideep Ahlawat was not mentioned in the announcement post despite Bajpayee's earlier confirmation of his involvement in this season.
Previous confirmation
Jaideep Ahlawat was confirmed to be part of Season 3
In March, Bajpayee had confirmed Ahlawat's appearance in Season 3 of The Family Man. He told OTTPlay, "We cast Jaideep Ahlawat two years ago... To our luck, he is in Season 3 of The Family Man. This season is massive and very beautiful." Shreya Dhanwantary will also return.
Production update
Reportedly, the shooting for Season 3 is already done
Reports suggest that the shooting for the third season of The Family Man has been completed, and the show is now in post-production. In a recent interview, Bajpayee revealed that they were in the process of finalizing the last few scenes. The new season will continue to explore Srikant Tiwari's double life as he navigates dangers to national security while balancing his responsibilities as a family man.