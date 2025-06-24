'Family Man' Season 3 first look poster out; see here

Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the third season of its popular series, The Family Man. The announcement was made recently when Prime dropped a new poster featuring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari. The caption teased Season 3, reading, "All eyes on our family men #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon." The post also tagged other cast members, including Priya Mani , Sharib Hashmi, and directors Raj & DK.

Twitter Post 'The Family Man' Season 3 is coming soon All eyes on our family men 👀#TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/9cjNiyURTZ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 24, 2025

Cast details New cast members include Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj The third season will feature a host of new faces, including Tamil star Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Kumar Sharma, and Harman Singha. Gul Panag is also set to return from the first season. However, Jaideep Ahlawat was not mentioned in the announcement post despite Bajpayee's earlier confirmation of his involvement in this season.

Previous confirmation Jaideep Ahlawat was confirmed to be part of Season 3 In March, Bajpayee had confirmed Ahlawat's appearance in Season 3 of The Family Man. He told OTTPlay, "We cast Jaideep Ahlawat two years ago... To our luck, he is in Season 3 of The Family Man. This season is massive and very beautiful." Shreya Dhanwantary will also return.