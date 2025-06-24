5 times Morgan Freeman stole the show

Morgan Freeman has given us some of the most memorable performances we have ever seen. The celebrated actor, with his commanding presence and that distinctive voice, has played a plethora of characters, and that's what makes him one of our favorites. Here, we take a look at five of his most iconic roles that defined his illustrious career and made the film industry richer.

Redemption role 'The Shawshank Redemption' as Ellis Redding In The Shawshank Redemption, Freeman plays the long-term inmate Ellis Redding who befriends the protagonist Andy Dufresne. Redding's wisdom and calmness make him a pivotal character in this tale of hope and friendship in a life behind bars. Freeman's performance drew critical acclaim and established him as an actor who can deliver profound performances.

Chauffeur character 'Driving Miss Daisy' as Hoke Colburn Freeman portrayed the character of Hoke Colburn in Driving Miss Daisy, a chauffeur to an elderly Jewish woman in the American South. The movie delves into race and friendship over the span of decades. His performance was lauded for its depth and nuance, and earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Detective role 'Se7En' as Detective Somerset In the movie Se7en, Freeman plays Detective William Somerset, who is about to retire but picks up one last case of a series of mysterious murders. The depth his portrayal brings to this intense narrative is unmatched, as the actor can convey complex emotions through subtle expressions and dialogue delivery.

Divine character 'Bruce Almighty' as God Freeman's role as God in Bruce Almighty proved how perfectly he could add humor and warmth to a divine character. In this comedy flick, he guides Jim Carrey's character through life-changing lessons with the right amount of wit and wisdom. This role added another feather to Freeman's cap by mixing comedy timing with a hint of philosophy.