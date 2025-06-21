Jon Bernthal joins Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Jon Bernthal, known for his portrayal of the Punisher in series such as Daredevil and The Punisher, will be joining Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day . This will be Bernthal's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) . The movie is set to release on July 31, 2026.

Character details Bernthal's return as Punisher hints at darker tone for film Bernthal's return as the suggests a more serious and darker tone for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Known for playing Frank Castle, or the Punisher, Bernthal is expected to bring a grittier edge to the film. However, it remains unclear how much of this will be incorporated into the story. The film will reportedly start filming in England in summer 2025 under director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Film information 'Brand New Day' to continue from 'No Way Home' Spider-Man: Brand New Day will continue from where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, with the world forgetting Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man. The film will also see the return of Zendaya and Jacob Batalon as MJ and Ned, respectively. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is another big addition to the cast.