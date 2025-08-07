Vaani Kapoor defends Diljit amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

Vaani Kapoor , who starred in the controversial Abir Gulaal, has defended actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh amid the row over his film Sardaar Ji 3 . The film faced backlash after it was revealed that Pakistani actor Hania Aamir played a significant role in it. Despite threats from various Indian film bodies, Dosanjh released the movie overseas on June 27.

Statement 'He has taken measures as per whatever he thought' Kapoor, who co-starred with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal, said, "I don't think he was meaning to disrespect the nation...he is looked up to globally." She told NDTV, "He has taken measures as per whatever he thought was suitable to him. But I don't think any laws have been broken, right?" She added that she assumed Dosanjh's film was shot before the Pahalgam terror attack and that he must have had financial commitments as a producer.

Release delay FWICE called for a boycott of 'Abir Gulaal' Kapoor's film Abir Gulaal, which features Khan, was scheduled to release on May 9 but got delayed indefinitely after the Pahalgam terror attack in April. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called for a boycott of Abir Gulaal following the incident. FWICE had previously banned Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel.