How Emma Stone stayed ahead in the OTT game
What's the story
From La La Land to the OTT era, Emma Stone has done it all. The versatile actor, who has a knack for picking the right script, has ridden the waves of the changing entertainment landscape with great ease. As cinema struggled, and actors have taken to digital platforms to connect with a wider audience, Stone's choices have kept her not just relevant but also added to her artistic range. Here's how she's evolved.
OTT debut
'Maniac' showcased her range
Stone left quite an impression with her work in Maniac, a limited series on a popular OTT platform. The show allowed her to delve into complicated characters and stories, which is a far cry from mainstream cinema. By opting for such projects, she proved her versatility, her ability to adapt and shine in a variety of roles.
Strategic partnerships
Collaborations with acclaimed directors
Stone has also worked with acclaimed directors who are now venturing into the OTT world. These partnerships have allowed her to work on high-quality projects that are sure to attract critical acclaim and audience attention alike. By aligning herself with visionary filmmakers, she makes sure that her performances remain impactful and unforgettable.
Genre exploration
Embracing diverse genres
In the OTT era, Stone isn't just sticking to drama or comedy films. By delving into different genres, she can reach different audience segments while polishing other skills. The more she does projects in genres like science fiction or psychological thrillers, the more she surprises and engages the viewers.