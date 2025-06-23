Pakistan faces backlash for nominating Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

The Pakistani government and military establishment are facing severe backlash for nominating United States President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize . The decision has drawn sharp criticism from prominent Pakistani leaders and public figures, especially after the US carried out airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. The operation, named "Operation Midnight Hammer," targeted key sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Political backlash 'Blood of Palestinians...': Rehman on nomination The criticism was led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), who joined Pakistani lawmakers in slamming the nomination as "spineless" and "sycophantic." He accused Trump of having "the blood of Palestinians, Iraqis, and Afghans on his hands" and demanded Pakistan withdraw its support for a leader who spreads war instead of peace. Former senator Mushahid Hussain also criticized the decision, warning it would contribute to America's decline, and criticized the decision as a significant blunder.

Online outrage Outrage on social media The decision has also sparked outrage on social media, with many accusing the Pakistani government of hypocrisy and subservience to the US. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had sent a letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee in Norway recommending Trump for his "decisive diplomatic intervention" during the India-Pakistan conflict. However, netizens were quick to criticize this move, questioning Pakistan's commitment to its values and honor.