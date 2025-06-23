Hyper-realistic dolls in Brazil spark moral panic, 30 new laws  

In Brazil , a controversy over hyper-realistic baby dolls, or "reborn" dolls, has taken center stage. The debate has led to the introduction of around 30 bills across the country, including proposals to deny public healthcare access for these dolls and prevent collectors from using them to get priority in public service queues. The issue gained traction after a viral TikTok video showed a collector taking a doll to a shopping center, where she reported being called "crazy" for her actions.

Political agenda Bills mostly proposed by rightwing lawmakers The bills have mostly been proposed by right-wing and far-right lawmakers, with political scientists like Isabela Kalil noting that "if a topic is trending, these politicians will propose laws about it even if they make no sense." The controversy comes at a time when Brazil's far-right politics are in turmoil over former president Jair Bolsonaro's trial for an attempted coup.

Online harassment Artists facing online threats The controversy has also led to social media ridicule and threats against those involved in the reborn doll community. Artist Larissa Vedolin, who goes by Emily Reborn online, said she receives daily threats on social media. "I get messages from anonymous accounts saying things like, 'I can't wait to get a gun and find you on the street,'" she said.

Community defense Community trying to understand the backlash The reborn doll community is now trying to understand the backlash against their hobby. Artist Bianca Miranda said she has never met anyone who treats these dolls as real children. Completing a doll can take weeks and cost between £200 and £2,500, depending on its complexity. YouTuber Chico Barney filmed a collectors' gathering in Sao Paulo for his documentary "Reborn Babies Don't Cry," where he found the event to be un-eccentric and just people exchanging ideas about something they enjoy.

Acceptable theory Origin of backlash The Guardian reported that there is a general agreement that the recent trend of backlash began with a video posted by the collector who took one of her dolls to a shopping center. Shortly after, another video went viral, depicting a doll being "treated" at a hospital. The collector later clarified that it was a form of role play, but this did not prevent the widespread sharing of the video, which portrayed the scenario as if it were real.