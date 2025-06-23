Whereabouts of Iran's 60% enriched uranium unclear after US airstrikes

The whereabouts of Iran 's 60% enriched uranium, nearly bomb-grade material, remain unclear after recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. A Newsweek report suggested that trucks may have removed this material before the bombings. Satellite images allegedly show 16 trucks allegedly moving in and out of the Fordow nuclear site days before the attack. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims Israel has "interesting intel" about the 400kg of uranium's location but hasn't disclosed specifics.

Material security Iran has protected its enriched uranium: IAEA chief UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi told CNN on Sunday that "Iran has made no secret that they have protected this material." When the NYT questioned him if the stockpile had been taken out, he replied in the affirmative. However, US officials have "admitted" that they do not know where the stockpile is. According to the NYT report, Vice President JD Vance and Grossi have admitted to not knowing where the stockpile is currently stored.

Strike impact US airstrikes 'severely damaged' Iranian nuclear sites The recent airstrikes under "Operation Midnight Hammer" have left "severe damage and destruction" at Iranian nuclear sites, US officials said. These strikes used B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles, targeting three sites, possibly in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. President Donald Trump also claimed the strikes "totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear program, but assessments from various parties and newly released satellite images suggest that Fordo was more likely seriously damaged, not completely destroyed.

Negotiation leverage Iran could use uranium stockpile as leverage in negotiations The 60% enriched uranium stockpile could be used by Iran as leverage in future nuclear negotiations. This stockpile can potentially fuel up to 10 atomic weapons. The situation is complicated by Iran's threat to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which could free the country from obligations not to develop a nuclear weapon.