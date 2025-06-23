Oman becomes 1st Gulf country to impose income tax

Oman has announced plans to impose a 5% income tax from 2028, becoming the first Gulf country to do so. The tax will be levied on people earning over 42,000 Omani rials (around ₹95 lakh) annually. This move is tipped to affect about 1% of the population and is aimed at diversifying revenue streams and reducing dependence on oil income.

Economic shift Oman's strategy to diversify economy The introduction of the income tax is part of Oman's broader strategy to diversify its economy and reduce public debt. The nation had launched a medium-term fiscal program in 2020, which has improved public finances. The law provides for deductions and exemptions based on social factors such as education, healthcare, inheritance, zakat (charitable donations), and primary housing.

Implementation readiness Preparations for implementing tax completed Karima Mubarak Al Saadi, Director of the Personal Income Tax project in Oman, said, "All necessary preparations and requirements for implementing the tax have been completed." The wait till 2028 allows for comprehensive awareness campaigns and system upgrades to ensure compliance.