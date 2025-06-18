Modi declines Trump's invitation to visit US after G7 Summit
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declined United States President Donald Trump's invitation to visit the US after the G7 Summit in Canada.
The PM cited a pre-existing schedule as the reason for his inability to accept the invitation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Wednesday.
The invitation was extended by Trump to Modi during a 35-minute phone call at the US president's request.
Quad invitation
Modi invites Trump to next Quad summit in India
Instead, PM Modi invited President Trump to India for the next Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit.
President Trump accepted the invitation with enthusiasm.
"While accepting the invitation, President Trump said that he is excited to come to India," Foreign Secretary Misri added.
After wrapping up his first visit to Canada, PM Modi traveled to Croatia, the first time an Indian prime minister has visited the Balkan nation.
Counterterrorism discussion
Modi briefs Trump on Operation Sindoor
During the phone call, PM Modi briefed President Trump on the status of Operation Sindoor, India's counterterrorism operation against terror sites in Pakistan.
He clarified that no trade-related discussions were held in connection with this operation and reiterated India's stance against third-party mediation.
Misri said PM Modi made it clear that India will not accept any mediation in its dealings with Pakistan, emphasizing bipartisan political unity on this issue.
War declaration
India will treat terrorism as act of war: Modi
PM Modi also emphasized that India will treat terrorism not as a proxy war but as an act of war.
"Modi told Trump that henceforth India will not treat terrorism as a proxy war but as an act of war and 'Operation Sindoor' was still continuing," Misri said.
Modi also reiterated that India's Operation Sindoor, which resulted in significant damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure, was "measured, precise and non-escalatory."