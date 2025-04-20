Qatar's chief negotiator expresses frustration at 'slowness' of Gaza talks
What's the story
Qatar's chief negotiator, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, has expressed frustration at the slow pace of the ceasefire discussions in Gaza.
Talks have faced significant challenges since Israeli strikes resumed last month.
In an interview with AFP, Al-Khulaifi said, "We're definitely frustrated by the slowness...sometimes, of the process in the negotiation. This is an urgent matter."
He stressed lives are at stake if military operations continue unabated.
Mediator
Qatar's role in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
Qatar has been mediating the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas along with the US and Egypt.
The first phase of the truce ended in March without a concrete plan for the next steps.
Al-Khulaifi revealed that "We've been working continuously in the last days to try to bring the parties together and revive the agreement that has been endorsed by both sides."
He affirmed Qatar's commitment to this process despite challenges.
Dispute
Allegations against Qatar dismissed as smear campaign
Israel has denounced Qatar's involvement in the negotiations: PM Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a criminal probe into claims the Qatari government bribed his aides to advance Doha's agenda.
Al-Khulaifi dismissed the allegations as a "smear campaign."
He further denied allegations by Israel's domestic security agency that Hamas's military strength prior to the 7 October attack was due to funding from Qatar, which the Gulf state has denied.