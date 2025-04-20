What's the story

Qatar's chief negotiator, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, has expressed frustration at the slow pace of the ceasefire discussions in Gaza.

Talks have faced significant challenges since Israeli strikes resumed last month.

In an interview with AFP, Al-Khulaifi said, "We're definitely frustrated by the slowness...sometimes, of the process in the negotiation. This is an urgent matter."

He stressed lives are at stake if military operations continue unabated.