BNP leader claims Sheikh Hasina plotted Bangladesh-India merger
What's the story
Shamsuzzaman Dudu, a senior leader from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has launched a fierce attack against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Speaking at a civic rally on April 19, he alleged that if Hasina had remained in power, she would have merged Bangladesh with India.
The rally was organized to protest against the persecution and killing of Muslims in India.
Accusations
Dudu's allegations against Hasina and India
Dudu, a former lawmaker and close aide of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, accused Hasina of having a deep-seated connection with India.
"She not only fled to India to save her life, her real address is India," he said.
He even went as far as to suggest that if given more time, she would have integrated Bangladesh with India.
Critique
Dudu's criticism extends to India
Dudu didn't spare Hasina. He went on to criticize India, accusing it of supporting Hasina and calling the neighboring country "fascist."
He said, "India says they gave her shelter to protect Hasina. It is not protection—Sheikh Hasina's ideal is India, and her address is India."
He further claimed, "A fascist can only live with fascists."
Allegations
Hasina accused of compromising Bangladesh's sovereignty
Dudu accused Hasina of destroying Bangladesh's sovereignty and democracy.
"Hasina made Bangladesh a slave of India in every sense by destroying the electoral system and democracy."
His remarks come amid increasing tensions between the interim Bangladeshi government and India, after a prominent Hindu leader was reportedly murdered in Dinajpur district, located about 330km northwest of Dhaka.
Stance
Dudu's party maintains friendly relations with India
Despite recent tensions and allegations, Dudu made it clear that his party considers India a neighbor and a friendly country.
But recent events have raised questions on the nature of their bilateral relationship, he added.
This comes after local media reported Bhabesh Chandra Roy, vice-president of the Biral unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, was allegedly abducted from his home and beaten to death by unknown assailants.