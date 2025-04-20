Indian, Chinese students sue Trump administration over F-1 visa terminations
What's the story
A group of international students, including three Indians and two Chinese, has sued the Trump administration in a class action.
The challenge was filed in the US District Court in New Hampshire.
The plaintiffs say the Trump administration's termination of numerous F-1 student visas has created uncertainty for foreign students' academic futures.
They seek reinstatement of canceled student visas and an end to detentions and deportations.
Visa impact
Unilateral termination of visas causing academic disruption
According to the plaintiffs, the government's unilateral cancellation of "hundreds, if not thousands," of F-1 student visa statuses has thrown their academic journey into disarray.
"These injuries are real... Their graduation is unpredictable and unlikely unless this Court intervenes," it adds.
Students from Rivier University (New Hampshire) - Manikanta Pasula, Linkhith Babu Gorrela, Thanuj Kumar Gummadavelli - and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Massachusetts) graduates Hangrui Zhang and Haoyang An have sued the Trump administration.
Consequences
Visa revocation leads to financial and academic hardship
According to the students' lawsuit, revocation of their visa has resulted in "severe financial and academic hardship." They say they are now on the brink of detention and deportation.
The plaintiffs also claim they have been unable to work under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program after graduation because of this.
Their degrees have also been reportedly withheld from them.
Legal troubles
Legal issues leading to visa revocation
One of the Indian plaintiffs, Manikanta Pasula, was arrested for driving without a valid US license.
Though he was still within the 60-day permissible period for using an International Driving Permit, he had to plead guilty and pay a fine of $248 (around ₹21,200).
He later received an email from Rivier University notifying him about his visa revocation.
Other Indian plaintiffs had similar legal issues that canceled their student status by the Department of Homeland Security.
Similar fate
Chinese plaintiffs also faced visa revocation due to legal issues
Two Chinese plaintiffs, Hangrui Zhang and Haoyang An, had their visas revoked too because of legal troubles.
Haoyang was hit with a misdemeanor for driving without active insurance in Massachusetts, while Hangrui was involved in a misdemeanor due to a misunderstanding.
Their lawsuit claims they have preserved their student status by progressing toward completion of their course of study, and not working unauthorized or having any conviction for crime of violence.