Hamas blamed "technical reasons" and continuous Israeli strikes, which persisted until the ceasefire came into effect.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes killed 13 Palestinians during the period, Palestinian medics said.

The Israeli military confirmed it was striking targets in Gaza on Netanyahu's orders.

Hamas later released the names of three Israeli women hostages—Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari—who are likely to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.