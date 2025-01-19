Musk plans to turn DC hotel into his own Mar-A-Lago
What's the story
Tech billionaire Elon Musk is said to be planning to buy the Line Hotel in Washington, D.C., and turn it into a "private social club," the Washington Examiner reported.
The once-popular hotel, situated in the hip Adams Morgan neighborhood, is currently on the auction block due to financial troubles.
The news comes just days before Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th.
Hotel transformation
Musk's potential purchase could mirror Trump's Mar-a-Lago
The Line Hotel, which opened its doors in 2017, was once a hot spot for D.C.'s trendsetters. However, it failed to meet financial expectations and is now up for auction.
If Musk were to purchase this 220-room property, he could potentially transform it into something akin to Trump's Mar-a-Lago—a place where business and politics intersect.
Potential headquarters
Musk's role in government could influence hotel's purpose
The exact purpose of the hotel under Musk's ownership remains unclear. However, considering he is co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), it is speculated that this could be his headquarters.
This would put him in close proximity to Trump and his administration, which in turn could prove beneficial for his business interests.
Political ties
Musk's support for Trump and business interests in D.C.
Musk's support for Trump is well-documented, from massive campaign contributions to attending various public and private events with the president-elect.
His companies, SpaceX and Tesla, hold significant government contracts which could be influenced by his proximity to Trump.
This potential move would mark a strategic step for Musk as he navigates the intersection of technology, business, and politics in Washington D.C.