US suspends student visa appointments, plans expanded social media vetting
What's the story
The United States State Department has temporarily halted scheduling new visa interviews for foreign students. This decision comes as the department prepares to expand its social media vetting process for all student visa applicants.
However, the suspension does not affect those who already have scheduled interviews.
A cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that consulate sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued.
Vetting expansion
Expanded social media vetting targets all student visa applicants
The planned expansion of social media vetting will now include all student visa applicants, not just those flagged for activism.
This comes after consular officers were already required to conduct mandatory social media reviews for students involved in pro-Palestinian campus protests.
The new screening process will involve examining applicants' posts, shares, and comments on platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok for content deemed threatening to national security.
Economic implications
Visa freeze could impact university budgets
The visa freeze could lead to delays in processing and hurt universities that depend on foreign students for revenue.
International students contribute nearly $43.8 billion to the US economy and support over 378,000 jobs, according to NAFSA.
The Trump administration's decision comes after it attempted to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, a move currently blocked by a federal judge, and initially revoked the legal status of thousands already in the country, later restored following successful legal challenges.
Review underway
State Department reviews operations for student visa applicants
"The department is conducting a review of existing operations and processes for screening and vetting of student and exchange visitor visa applicants," the cable states. Officials plan to issue guidance on "expanded social media vetting for all such applicants".
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, "We will continue to use every tool we can to assess who it is that's coming here, whether they are students or otherwise."