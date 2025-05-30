What's the story

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Islamic preachers in Malaysia has sparked a debate over its impact on local Islamic teachings.

The country, where Islam is the state religion, has strict regulations for religious discourse.

Preachers are required to have official credentials and follow state-sanctioned interpretations of Islam.

However, AI avatars such as "AI-Dr Munir" and "AI-Dr Munirah" are now being used to answer questions about Islamic rulings and societal issues.