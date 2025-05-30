Israel accepts US's Gaza ceasefire plan; what does it include
What's the story
Israel has accepted a United States-proposed ceasefire plan for Gaza, the White House said.
The proposal was presented by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. It reportedly calls for 60-day pause in fighting and the release of 28 hostages (alive and dead) in the first week.
Israel and Hamas would then resume discussions to bring the remaining hostages home, but Israel would retain the right to resume military action if talks break down.
The plan also includes sending aid to Gaza.
Ongoing discussions
Hamas reviews US-proposed ceasefire plan
Hamas is still reviewing the proposal, with senior official Sami Abu Zuhri saying it was "under discussion."
However, he noted that the terms do not meet their demands to end the war, withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza, and allow aid into the territory.
Israel has demanded that Hamas completely disarm and disintegrate itself as a military and governing force, as well as the return of all 58 captives currently held in Gaza, before agreeing to end the war.
Humanitarian crisis
Aid distribution efforts amid ongoing conflict
Meanwhile, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has expanded its aid distribution to a third site.
The operation started this week in Gaza, where two million people are at risk of famine due to an 11-week blockade on aid by Israel.
However, chaos erupted at distribution points as Palestinians rushed for supplies, leading to tumultuous scenes.
GHF says it has already provided over 1.8 million meals and wants to open more sites in the coming weeks.
Global response
International pressure mounts on Israel
The chaotic start to aid distribution has intensified international pressure on Israel to increase food supplies and halt fighting in Gaza.
Witkoff expressed optimism about reaching a long-term resolution, saying Washington was close to "sending out a new term sheet" about a ceasefire.
Israel's campaign in Gaza was launched after a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed over 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages into Gaza.