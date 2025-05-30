What's the story

Israel has accepted a United States-proposed ceasefire plan for Gaza, the White House said.

The proposal was presented by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. It reportedly calls for 60-day pause in fighting and the release of 28 hostages (alive and dead) in the first week.

Israel and Hamas would then resume discussions to bring the remaining hostages home, but Israel would retain the right to resume military action if talks break down.

The plan also includes sending aid to Gaza.