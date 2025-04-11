Israel releases Palestinian prisoner controversially arrested at age 13
What's the story
Israel has released Palestinian Ahmad Manasra, who was arrested at the age of just 13.
His lawyer Khaled Zabarqa confirmed to CNN that Ahmad has completed his sentence of almost a decade, and he is a free person now.
However, Israeli authorities have restricted the family from hosting a welcome ceremony for Ahmad or interacting with the media.
Background
Ahmad Manasra's arrest and imprisonment
Manasra was arrested in 2015 after his cousin Hassan stabbed two Israelis in East Jerusalem.
While Hassan was shot dead at the scene, Manasra was severely injured after being run over by a car.
His case gained international attention after a video surfaced of crowds abusing him as he lay motionless on the ground, seriously injured and crying for help.
Controversy
Allegations of mistreatment and mental health issues
Though Israeli courts acknowledged he had not participated in the stabbings, the Palestinian Prisoner's Society said he was sentenced to 12 years for attempted murder in 2016.
After an appeal in 2017, his sentence was cut down to nine and a half years.
Over the years, international organizations have consistently urged Israeli authorities to free him because of worries about his treatment in solitary confinement, as well as mental health problems and a schizophrenia diagnosis.
Mental health
Manasra's deteriorating mental health in solitary confinement
Manasra's lawyer Zabarqa said his physical and medical condition is very difficult due to head injuries and psychological mental health issues.
He was subjected to harsh interrogation as a child and spent prolonged periods in solitary confinement.
In late 2021, he was isolated after an altercation with another inmate. During this time, he started suffering from delusions and insomnia, leading rights advocates to criticize his treatment as inconsistent with international human rights standards.