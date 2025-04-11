What's the story

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that trade wars are futile and there are no winners.

Xi's remarks came during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, his first engagement with a foreign leader since China and the US started escalating tariffs.

Washington has levied a 145% duty on Chinese imports, raising the effective tariff rate to 156%.

Meanwhile, China's Finance Ministry said the country will increase taxes on all US goods from 84% to 125% beginning April 12.