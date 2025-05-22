Glance's AI shopping app picks outfits like your fashion bestie
What's the story
Google-backed consumer tech giant Glance has launched 'Glance AI,' a new commerce platform for the "AI consumer."
The app, which is now available globally on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, aims to replace search-based shopping with an inspiration-led discovery.
You can explore personalized fashion looks just by taking a selfie or uploading a photo.
Here's how it works.
Revolutionary concept
Glance AI's unique approach to shopping
Glance AI employs advanced proprietary artificial intelligence models to create real-time visualizations of users in curated styles.
These are then mapped to shoppable products from over 400 brands across the globe.
InMobi and Glance's founder and CEO Naveen Tewari said, "The internet is being rewritten from curated feeds to AI-generated realities."
"Glance AI reimagines how billions of consumers worldwide will discover, visualize and shop, replacing intent with inspiration," he added.
Market penetration
Glance AI's expansion plans and early success
Initially focused on fashion, Glance AI aims to expand into beauty, accessories, and travel by year-un.
Trials in the US have shown strong traction with over 1.5 million active users, half of whom return weekly generating 40 million style requests.
The app uses three proprietary AI models: a Commerce Intelligence Model trained on global shopping data; a GenAI Experience Model simulating how outfits look on different people; and a Transaction Journey Model anticipating consumer preferences connecting them with matching products.
Data control
Glance AI's commitment to user privacy
With integration of Google Gemini and Imagen on Vertex AI, Glance AI makes its experiences more realistic and personalized.
The app gives users control over their data for privacy, allowing them to explore, save, share or set generated styles as wallpapers while retaining full agency over their digital footprint.
Tewari added that "Glance AI is one of our most ambitious technological efforts yet."