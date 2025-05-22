What's the story

The custodian of the Venkateswara temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), is employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and facial recognition technology to improve the pilgrimage experience.

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao said the technologies will be used to authenticate genuine pilgrims, ensure smooth darshan (visit to deity), prevent impersonation and fraudulent activities, and streamline accommodation and access control operations.