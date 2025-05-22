Tirupati temple adopts AI, facial recognition to streamline pilgrim services
What's the story
The custodian of the Venkateswara temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), is employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and facial recognition technology to improve the pilgrimage experience.
TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao said the technologies will be used to authenticate genuine pilgrims, ensure smooth darshan (visit to deity), prevent impersonation and fraudulent activities, and streamline accommodation and access control operations.
Tech implementation
AI and facial recognition to streamline darshan process
As part of these initiatives, TTD plans to issue time-slotted 'Sarva Darshan' tokens that will capture pilgrims' facial features using facial recognition technology.
Upon capturing a pilgrim's image, it will be compared with data from the past 30 days or approximately 10 lakh images.
This process will eliminate duplicate bookings, thus accommodating more pilgrims and making the token issuance and verification process faster and simpler.
Tracking measures
Facial recognition technology to track pilgrims
TTD also plans to use AI and facial recognition technology to track the number of pilgrims at queue lines, compartments, and inside the Tirumala temple.
AI-powered facial recognition cameras will be installed for this purpose.
Rao highlighted that this solution will allow TTD management to accurately estimate the expected darshan time for waiting pilgrims and those joining queue lines, helping them plan their pilgrimage accordingly.
Operational enhancement
AI technology to improve operational efficiency
AI-powered facial recognition cameras placed along darshan paths will enable TTD to ascertain the time taken for different categories of darshan.
This information will help TTD evaluate if the requisite services are being rendered and where they are falling short.
Further, these cameras can also be used to detect and track intruders across Tirumala, providing the exact location for immediate action.