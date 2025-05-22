What's the story

The News/Media Alliance, a trade organization representing major US news publishers, has slammed Google's newly announced AI Mode.

In a statement, the Alliance accused Google of "depriving" publishers of traffic and revenue through this new tool.

The feature provides AI-generated responses alongside traditional search results in a simplified interface.

The criticism comes after Google announced at its I/O event this week that it would extend the AI Mode to all users in the US.