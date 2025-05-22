Signal blocks Microsoft's Recall feature from capturing your chats
What's the story
In a bid to counter Microsoft's Recall feature, Signal has updated its Windows 11 application.
The new version of the app now comes with screen security by default, a move that prevents Microsoft from taking screenshots of users' secure chats on their devices.
The tech is similar to the Digital Rights Management (DRM) employed by Netflix, which blocks users from easily taking screenshots of shows on phones or computers.
Accessibility issues
Concerns over accessibility features
While Signal has made it easy for users to disable screen security under Signal Settings > Privacy > Screen Security, concerns have also been raised about its effect on accessibility features like screen readers.
Developer Joshua Lund stressed that OS vendors like Microsoft "need to ensure that the developers of apps like Signal always have the necessary tools and options at their disposal to reject granting OS-level AI systems access to any sensitive information within their apps."
Privacy risks
Recall feature raises security concerns
The Recall feature, which launched last month after series of delays, currently doesn't have an API for app developers to opt their users' sensitive content out of its AI-powered archives.
This feature could pose serious security and privacy risks.
Lund noted that Microsoft already filters out private or incognito browser window activity by default, and users with a Copilot+ PC can filter out certain apps under settings if they know how.
Screenshot policy
Signal's stance on screenshotting
Despite the potential issues, Lund said, "Signal is using the tools that are available to us even though we recognize that there are many legitimate use cases where someone might need to take a screenshot."
This shows Signal's dedication to user privacy and security, but also its understanding of the practical needs of its users.
The company continues to push for more control over sensitive information in apps.
About Recall
Photographic memory feature and related concerns
The Recall feature in Windows 11 has faced a rocky and delayed development.
The AI-powered tool, which captures everything displayed on a PC screen, has sparked significant concerns around privacy and security.
Microsoft has begun rolling out Recall to Copilot+ PCs, but many remain unconvinced that the feature is ready for mainstream use.