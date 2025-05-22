How to optimize battery usage
What's the story
Managing app battery usage is essential for prolonging the life of your device as well as keeping it performing well throughout the day.
With so many apps running in the background, it's pretty easy for your battery to run out quicker than anticipated.
However, by knowing how to tweak these settings, you can improve your device's efficiency and longevity to a great extent.
Here are some practical tips to manage app battery usage effectively.
Background check
Monitor background activity
Many apps continue to run in the background even when not in use, eating away valuable battery life.
To manage this, regularly check which apps are active in the background through your device's settings.
Disable or restrict unnecessary apps from running when they aren't needed.
This simple step can lead to noticeable improvements in battery performance.
Display settings
Adjust screen brightness and timeout
The screen is the biggest battery sucker on any device. Dimming screen brightness and reducing screen timeout can save a lot of energy.
Most devices also provide an auto-brightness option that adapts according to ambient light conditions, which can save power too without compromising on visibility.
Power saving
Utilize Battery Saver mode
Most smartphones also come with a built-in battery saver mode. It extends battery life by limiting certain functions and reducing performance a bit.
You can activate this mode when your phone's battery is low or if you expect to stay away from a charger for long periods.
It can help keep essential functions running while saving energy.
Software updates
Update apps regularly
Keeping your apps updated ensures that they run efficiently with fewer bugs that might cause excessive power consumption.
Developers often release updates that optimize performance and fix issues related to high energy use.
Regularly checking for updates through your app store helps maintain optimal app functionality and reduces unnecessary strain on your device's battery.
Notification control
Limit push notifications
Push notifications keep you up-to-date but can also suck your battery dry quickly if you don't deal with them properly.
Review notification settings for every app and disable those which you don't need or set them to deliver less frequently.
This way, you'll get less interruption while saving energy by limiting constant data retrieval process associated with push notifications.