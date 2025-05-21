This molecule developed by IISc scientists could help stop counterfeiting
What's the story
In a major breakthrough, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore have developed an organic molecule that glows in the dark at room temperature.
The compound, which is made of boron and nitrogen, glows long after it has been exposed to a light source.
The distinct characteristics of this molecule could prove useful in anti-counterfeiting measures, bioimaging techniques, and more.
Distinct features
Unique properties of the new molecule
What makes the new molecule unique is its ability to work at room temperature and without any metal.
"Most materials that glow after exposure to light currently rely on heavy metals or inorganic substances, which are expensive and cannot be used safely with biological systems," IISc said.
The researchers detailed their findings in Communications Chemistry, describing an ink from the unique compound that reveals different messages under different lights.
Glow effect
Molecule's unique glow under different light conditions
Under ultraviolet light, the ink shows the text "1180," but when the light is switched off, it reads "IISc." This duality could prove useful for security tagging and encryption.
The glow of the molecule is achieved through phosphorescence, where light is emitted slowly due to certain changes in electron behavior.
This process usually presents challenges at room temperature as molecular movement often wastes energy before it's released as light.
Structure design
Rigid molecular structure minimizes energy loss
To tackle the issue of energy loss, the researchers designed a rigid molecular structure.
"The special bond between boron and nitrogen atoms gives the molecule unique properties that allow it to emit light efficiently at room temperature," said P Thilagar, professor at IISC and corresponding author of the study.
The molecule also emits circularly polarized light, a property useful for advanced display technologies and secure optical devices.
Creation process
Stringent conditions for molecule creation
The creation of this unique molecule involved careful handling of reactive materials under stringent conditions.
"We had to work in an environment free from moisture and oxygen, using highly flammable chemicals at extremely low temperatures," said Jusaina Eyyathiyil, the first author of the study.
Now, the research team is working on improving the efficiency of this molecule to expand its potential applications in electronic displays and medical imaging.