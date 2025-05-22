This company just let an AI avatar replace its CEO
What's the story
Swedish fintech firm Klarna has made headlines by utilizing an AI-generated avatar of its CEO, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, to present its Q1 2025 earnings report.
The AI avatar, featured in a YouTube video, closely resembled Siemiatkowski, with subtle differences such as reduced blinking and slight voice synchronization issues.
The avatar wore a brown jacket, just like Siemiatkowski's widely circulated corporate photo, but the shirt was different.
This move underscores Klarna's commitment to integrating AI into its operations.
AI impact
AI's role in Klarna's success
Klarna, preparing for its public debut, highlighted artificial intelligence as a key factor behind reaching 100 million users.
The company attributed its fourth straight profitable quarter to AI-driven efficiencies, noting that it had reduced its workforce by around 40% to push revenue per employee close to $1 million.
Siemiatkowski told CNBC that his team has downsized significantly—from about 5,000 employees to just under 3,000—as part of this strategic shift.
AI in leadership
AI replacing CEOs: A potential future?
The idea of an AI taking over as a CEO isn't completely outlandish. An AI, based on a SATA reasoning model, could sift through tons of company data and successful business strategies to make decisions.
Research published in Harvard Business Review last year indicated an AI could even outperform human CEOs, based on a GPT-4o-based model.