May 22, 202511:14 am

What's the story

Swedish fintech firm Klarna has made headlines by utilizing an AI-generated avatar of its CEO, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, to present its Q1 2025 earnings report.

The AI avatar, featured in a YouTube video, closely resembled Siemiatkowski, with subtle differences such as reduced blinking and slight voice synchronization issues.

The avatar wore a brown jacket, just like Siemiatkowski's widely circulated corporate photo, but the shirt was different.

This move underscores Klarna's commitment to integrating AI into its operations.