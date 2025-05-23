Harvard sues Trump administration over ban on foreign student enrollment
What's the story
Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Donald Trump government, challenging its decision to block the enrollment of international students.
The move comes after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked Harvard's certification under the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).
In a post on X, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the Trump administration was "holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."
Legal challenge
Lawsuit claims government's action violates First Amendment
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, argues that the government's action is a "blatant violation" of the First Amendment and other federal laws.
Harvard said the decision has an "immediate and devastating effect" on almost 6,800 visa holders at the university.
The institution plans to seek a temporary restraining order to prevent the DHS from enforcing its decision.
Impact
Move has thrown campus into disarray
The move has thrown campus into disarray only days before graduation, according to the lawsuit.
International students who operate labs, teach courses, assist professors, and engage in Harvard athletics must now decide whether to transfer or risk losing their legal ability to stay in the country.
The impact is largest at graduate schools such as Harvard Kennedy School, where about half of the student body hails from outside, and Harvard Business School, where around one-third of the students are foreign.
Students
Harvard enrolls almost 6,800 foreign students
Harvard warned that if the government's action stands, the university won't be able to accept new overseas students for at least the next two school years.
Harvard noted that schools that have had their certification withdrawn by the federal government are ineligible to reapply for at least one year.
There are nearly 6,800 international students at Harvard's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Most of them are graduate students, and they come from over 100 countries.
Record requests
DHS's demands for records on foreign students
The DHS had demanded Harvard to submit extensive records on foreign students within 72 hours to potentially restore its ability to enroll them.
This included all documents related to disciplinary actions and protest activities over the past five years.
The department also accused Harvard of colluding with the Chinese Communist Party, alleging that it hosted and trained members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as 2024.