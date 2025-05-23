What's the story

Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Donald Trump government, challenging its decision to block the enrollment of international students.

The move comes after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked Harvard's certification under the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

In a post on X, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the Trump administration was "holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."