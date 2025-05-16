Ex-FBI chief investigated for seashell photo—seen as threat against Trump
What's the story
Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey is under investigation over an Instagram post, which many have interpreted as a call to violence against President Donald Trump.
The longtime Trump adversary posted a picture of seashells arranged in the shape of "86 47."
He later deleted it after backlash from administration officials and supporters.
Some officials and supporters interpreted the numbers as Trump's status as the 47th president and the slang term "86," commonly meaning "eject" or "remove."
Interpretation
I oppose violence of any kind: Comey
In a later Instagram post, he clarified he had assumed his earlier picture was a political message but didn't realize some people associated those numbers with violence.
"It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down," he wrote.
Confirming the investigation, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Comey of "just calling for the assassination" of Trump, adding her agency and the Secret Service are "investigating this threat and will respond appropriately."
Public response
Comey's post has sparked widespread criticism
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich also said that Comey's message "can clearly be interpreted as "a hit" on the president and said it is "being taken seriously."
Donald Trump Jr. called it a casual call for his father's murder, while Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard proposed Comey should be imprisoned over the incident.
Gabbard said she was concerned for Trump's safety and called for accountability over this matter.
Background
Comey and Trump have a history of conflict
Comey was the FBI Director from 2013 until he was fired by Trump in 2017.
His firing prompted former FBI director Robert Mueller's special counsel probe into claims of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
Trump has always dismissed such claims as a "hoax."
Since his dismissal, Comey has been an outspoken critic of Trump, calling him "morally unfit" to be president in 2018.