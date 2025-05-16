What's the story

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey is under investigation over an Instagram post, which many have interpreted as a call to violence against President Donald Trump.

The longtime Trump adversary posted a picture of seashells arranged in the shape of "86 47."

He later deleted it after backlash from administration officials and supporters.

Some officials and supporters interpreted the numbers as Trump's status as the 47th president and the slang term "86," commonly meaning "eject" or "remove."