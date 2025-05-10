What's the story

United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate their ongoing military conflict.

The appeal was made during a conversation with Pakistan Army Chief, Asim Munir, on May 9 (local time).

This call came just as Pakistan launched airstrikes on India in an operation titled 'Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos,' marking a significant escalation in tensions between the two nations.