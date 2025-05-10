Marco Rubio urges Pakistan to de-escalate amidst offensive
What's the story
United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate their ongoing military conflict.
The appeal was made during a conversation with Pakistan Army Chief, Asim Munir, on May 9 (local time).
This call came just as Pakistan launched airstrikes on India in an operation titled 'Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos,' marking a significant escalation in tensions between the two nations.
Timing
Rubio's conversation coincides with Pakistan's airstrikes
Rubio and Munir's conversation came amid rising hostilities, after Pakistan's drone and missile strikes targeted 26 Indian sites.
The US Department of State confirmed the discussion, saying Rubio "continued to urge both parties to find ways to de-escalate."
The department further reported that he offered US help in initiating "constructive talks" to prevent future conflicts.
Diplomatic outreach
Rubio's recent appeal to India's foreign minister
However, Rubio's call for de-escalation wasn't restricted to Pakistan alone. A day earlier, he had called India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.
He had conveyed his condolences over the victims of a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, and reiterated the US commitment to combating terror with India.
Rubio also expressed condolences over the death of people who died in the devastating terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.
Presidential support
White House supports Rubio's call for de-escalation
The White House has expressed support for Rubio's call for de-escalation of the India-Pakistan conflict.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump wants to see a quick resolution of the issue.
She said Rubio, as Secretary of State, has been active in the matter, displaying a coordinated US administration effort to address escalating tensions between the two countries.