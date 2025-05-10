What's the story

India's abstention from the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) vote has been noted amid concerns and criticism in India regarding the IMF's decision.

The IMF approved a $1 billion bailout for Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), taking total support under it to $2.1 billion.

This move has raised concerns in India about potential misuse of funds for financing cross-border terrorism, amid escalated tensions between both nations.