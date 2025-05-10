Pakistan closes airspace amid reports of Indian airstrikes
What's the story
Pakistan has released a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), temporarily shutting its airspace for all flights from 3:15am to 12:00pm on May 10.
The Pakistan Airports Authority declared this prohibition without citing an official reason.
The move comes amid heightened tensions in the region and recent military developments, with reports of Indian strikes on key Pakistani airbases.
Allegations
Move follows India's allegations of Pakistan's drone attack
The airspace closure comes after India accused Pakistan of using civilian aircraft as cover for a massive drone attack on Indian military and aviation facilities in many regions.
The claim has contributed to the ongoing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, which are on high alert following a surge in cross-border conflicts.
Civilian risk
India accuses Pakistan of using civil airliners as shields
Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi has accused Pakistan of using civilian airliners as shields while launching a recent drone and missile attack on India.
"Pakistan is using civil airliners as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defense response."
Her accusation comes amid rising tensions between the two countries.
Attack details
Pakistan's drone attack targeted 26 strategic locations in India
Indian defense sources have claimed that Pakistan has launched an estimated 300 to 400 drones in a coordinated attack on the intervening night of May 8-9.
The drones, believed to be Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models, targeted 26 strategic locations across India.
The sites included major military bases and aviation facilities like Srinagar Airport and Pathankot.
Response
India responds with advanced air defense technologies
In response to the drone attacks, India employed a combination of advanced air defense systems, including Barak-8 and S-400 missile systems, Akash surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), and indigenous anti-drone tools.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force said, "The sheer scale suggests it was a deliberate military attempt to test our readiness. We responded proportionately."