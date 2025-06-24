No retaliation against Iran's attempted strike on US troops: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has signaled that there will be no retaliation against Iran 's attempted airstrike on the Al Udeid air base in Qatar on Monday night. The Iranian attack came two days after the US targeted Iranian nuclear sites Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. In a post on Truth Social, Trump thanked Tehran for giving early warning of the strikes, which helped avoid any casualties or injuries.

Peaceful intentions 'Perhaps Iran can now proceed to peace and harmony...' Trump also expressed hope that Iran has "gotten it all out of their 'system' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE." He added, "Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same." The US president's post was also delivered with a jibe that the Iranian response to the US "obliteration" of its nuclear facilities was "very weak."

Iranian retaliation Iran fired 14 missiles at the Al Udeid air base Iran had fired 14 missiles at the Al Udeid air base, with 13 being intercepted and one "set free," President Trump said. The attack was a response to the US assault on Iranian nuclear facilities, for which Iran's armed forces had earlier threatened "serious, unpredictable consequences" for the US. After the missile strike, Iran said its action under Operation Besharat Fatah was a response to the "aggressive and shameless attack by the United States on Iran's nuclear facilities and sites."

Sovereignty violation Qatar condemned attack on its airspace Qatar stated that it received early notice of the air strikes from Iran and that no casualties occurred because the missiles were intercepted by its air defense system. However, it condemned the attack as a clear violation of its sovereignty, airspace, and international law. After the attack, Qatar and four other nations shut their airspace. While Qatar's airspace remains closed, Bahrain and Kuwait have reopened theirs for flights.