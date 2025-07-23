How to renew your vehicle registration

Renewing your vehicle registration in India is an essential task to keep your vehicle legally compliant on the roads. The task involves a series of steps, from collecting necessary documents to knowing the fees involved and where to apply. Here's a simple guide to help you sail through the renewal process easily and without any unnecessary fuss.

Document checklist Gather necessary documents Before you initiate the renewal process of your vehicle, it is important to have all the requisite documents in place. This generally includes the original registration certificate, valid insurance policy, pollution under control certificate, and proof of identity. Having these handy beforehand will smoothen your application process and prevent any unexpected delays. Having everything in place can make the renewal process a lot easier.

Fee structure Understand applicable fees The cost of renewing vehicle registration differs based on factors like vehicle type and state rules. Generally, the cost may range from ₹200 to ₹1,000 or more for private vehicles. It is advisable to check with your local Regional Transport Office (RTO) for accurate fee details in your area.

Application process Submit application at RTO Now that you have all the necessary documents in hand and have understood the fee structure, head to your nearest RTO office and submit your application. Make sure all forms are filled correctly and signed wherever required. A few states also provide online submission options, which can save a lot of time.

Status check Track your application status After submitting your application for renewal, it's important to keep a tab on its status. Most RTOs provide an online portal where you can check updates using your application number or vehicle registration number. Keeping yourself updated with the progress helps you tackle any issues (if any) quickly.