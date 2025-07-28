This fund turned ₹10,000/month SIP into ₹8.5L in 6 years
What's the story
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in the Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund over the last six years would have grown to around ₹8.53 lakh today. The fund has offered annualized returns of 5.6% during this period, according to data from Value Research. This performance demonstrates the growth achieved through a systematic investment plan in this fund over the specified period.
Fund details
Fund's AUM has grown to over ₹700cr
The Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund, which is celebrating its sixth anniversary, has witnessed growth in assets under management (AUM) exceeding ₹700 crore. The scheme provides a safe place for investors to park their short-term surplus funds. It mainly invests in tri-party repo as well as other debt securities with low interest rate and credit risk. As of June 2025, the fund posted a one-year return of 6.33%.
Management approach
Who are the fund managers?
The Overnight Fund is managed by Gurvinder Singh Wasan and Vikram Pamnani. They follow a conservative strategy that focuses on liquidity, capital preservation, as well as stable returns. The fund has a low modified duration of just two days, which helps control volatility. These characteristics may appeal to investors seeking stability and minimal risk associated with market fluctuations.
Fund diversity
About the fund
The minimum investment sum for the Overnight Fund is ₹5,000. It targets retail investors, corporate treasuries, as well as high net worth individuals (HNIs) seeking high liquidity with minimal risk. Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund manages 43 schemes across equity, debt, hybrid, and overseas fund of fund categories. The fund house combines Bank of Baroda's local reach with BNP Paribas Asset Management's global expertise to provide a diverse range of investment options for its clients.