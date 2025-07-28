This fund turned ₹10,000/month SIP into ₹8.5L in 6 years

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in the Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund over the last six years would have grown to around ₹8.53 lakh today. The fund has offered annualized returns of 5.6% during this period, according to data from Value Research. This performance demonstrates the growth achieved through a systematic investment plan in this fund over the specified period.

Fund details Fund's AUM has grown to over ₹700cr The Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund, which is celebrating its sixth anniversary, has witnessed growth in assets under management (AUM) exceeding ₹700 crore. The scheme provides a safe place for investors to park their short-term surplus funds. It mainly invests in tri-party repo as well as other debt securities with low interest rate and credit risk. As of June 2025, the fund posted a one-year return of 6.33%.

Management approach Who are the fund managers? The Overnight Fund is managed by Gurvinder Singh Wasan and Vikram Pamnani. They follow a conservative strategy that focuses on liquidity, capital preservation, as well as stable returns. The fund has a low modified duration of just two days, which helps control volatility. These characteristics may appeal to investors seeking stability and minimal risk associated with market fluctuations.